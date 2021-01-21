PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a market cap of $9.20 million and $271,338.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PowerTrade Fuel

PTF is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

