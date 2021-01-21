Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.86

Powin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PWON) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.40. Powin Energy shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 1,578 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

About Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON)

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Powin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.