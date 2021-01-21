PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,622,000 after acquiring an additional 821,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PPD by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PPD by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPD by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 794,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,693 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

