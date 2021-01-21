PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47.

Shares of PPG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.53. 1,722,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,471. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average is $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded PPG Industries to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.42.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

