PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

PREKF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

