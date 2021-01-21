Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $17.35. Precision BioSciences shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 21,831 shares traded.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $781.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601,186 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 160,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 121.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

