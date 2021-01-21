Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Trading Up 10.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 12,657,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 4,843,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.67.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%.
About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
