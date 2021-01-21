Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Trading Up 10.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 12,657,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 4,843,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

