Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.04

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.04 and traded as high as $70.96. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 12,822 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $340.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

