Premier Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.32

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.32 and traded as high as $26.13. Premier Financial shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 71,010 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $977.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier Financial stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 347.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

