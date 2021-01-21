Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) alerts:

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$206.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.21 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PVG. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.86.

Shares of PVG opened at C$13.82 on Thursday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.24.

About Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.