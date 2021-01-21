Pretium Resources Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on PVG. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

NYSE:PVG opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after purchasing an additional 320,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 39.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.