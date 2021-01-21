PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 20,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 744 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,546.40.

On Thursday, December 10th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,771.15.

PSMT stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.