Primas (PST) Reaches Market Cap of $742,818.55

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Primas has a market capitalization of $742,818.55 and approximately $6.77 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primas has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

