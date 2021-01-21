Primecoin Price Reaches $0.0374 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $6,729.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,828,935 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

