Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.80

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 118374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

PROF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Profound Medical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 48.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Profound Medical by 276.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

