Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,797.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $62,797.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00099887 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,724,797,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,104,656 tokens. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

