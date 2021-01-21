Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Tops $12.04 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $12.04 million and $370,591.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,724,887,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,194,716 tokens. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

