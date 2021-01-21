Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 107.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.19. 30,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

