Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Prologis by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after purchasing an additional 532,635 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

