Prometeus One Day Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00007736 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

