ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Trading Down 0.2%

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 33 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 15.66% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

