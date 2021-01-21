ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,827 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up about 1.6% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $37,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,986 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

