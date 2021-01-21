ProShares Short Russell2000 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RWM)

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,259 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 602% compared to the average volume of 322 call options.

NYSEARCA:RWM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.41. 37,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,365. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $59.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

