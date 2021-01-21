ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:EMSH) Shares Up 0%

ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:EMSH) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.35 and last traded at $73.35. 29 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $73.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.