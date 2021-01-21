ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 59293758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,289,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

