ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Shares Up 6.5%

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.56. 320,306 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 246,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

