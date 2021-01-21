ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

