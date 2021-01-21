Prosper Price Reaches $0.86 on Major Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 122.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $2.61 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00126248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00285052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00067829 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.