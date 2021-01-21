Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 297,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. Prosus has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

