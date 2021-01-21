Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.53

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and traded as low as $19.53. Proteon Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 50,957 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $439.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

About Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

