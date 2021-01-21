Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.69). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 132,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,930. Prothena has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $532.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prothena by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prothena by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

