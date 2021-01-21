Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.29

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and traded as high as $82.00. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 873,525 shares.

The company has a market cap of £605.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.41.

In other Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) news, insider Roman Kotlarzewski purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar batteries; and engineering services. It provides its products for various market segments, including auxiliary power units for back-up power and smart grid applications; power supply systems for IT and infrastructure; city buses; passenger ferry boats; and heavy and light duty vehicles.

