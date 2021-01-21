Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.18

Shares of Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 501083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$9.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The company has a current ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 29.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

