ProxyNode One Day Volume Reaches $111.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $51,638.91 and approximately $111.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00330153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003662 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.37 or 0.01306450 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,265,557 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

