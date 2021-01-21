PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $142.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PTC traded as high as $131.86 and last traded at $130.80, with a volume of 1605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.39.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,636 shares of company stock worth $2,000,189. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.79.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

