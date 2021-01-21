PTON (PTON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $322,748.18

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, PTON has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. PTON has a market cap of $322,748.18 and $132.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars.

