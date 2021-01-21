PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.