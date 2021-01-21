Pyrk Achieves Market Cap of $207,365.73 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $207,365.73 and approximately $7,007.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00125940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00072515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00283044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00068226 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,183,606 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

Pyrk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

