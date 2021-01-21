Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Up 10.1%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s stock price shot up 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.10. 3,609,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 910,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a market cap of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.