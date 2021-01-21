Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.01

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $8.66. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 61,787 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $607.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter.
Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.