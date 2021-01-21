Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.01

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $8.66. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 61,787 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $607.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.