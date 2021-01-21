Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $1.32 on Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 48% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00004317 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $213,126.42 and $4,895.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00125959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00292392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00069274 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.