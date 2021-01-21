Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Issued By DA Davidson

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

C stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

