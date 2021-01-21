Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

NYSE:CMA opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

