Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By Wedbush

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.57). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.48) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

