Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE FLS opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,967,000 after buying an additional 215,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Flowserve by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Flowserve by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

