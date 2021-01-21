Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Increased by Cormark (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79.

Get AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on BOS. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

BOS opened at C$18.21 on Thursday. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.59 and a 1 year high of C$26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$490.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.96.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$216.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.52 million.

In other AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20.

About AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.