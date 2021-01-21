Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 272,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 97,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

