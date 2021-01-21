Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $160.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.84 and its 200 day moving average is $142.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

