Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

NYSE:CMA opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.