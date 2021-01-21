Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

